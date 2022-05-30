Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.78. 100,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,005. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.30.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

