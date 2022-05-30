Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.30.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,773,000 after buying an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

