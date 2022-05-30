Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will report $5.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $23.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $29.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $29.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $72.82 on Monday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.