Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will report $26.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $26.84 billion. Target reported sales of $25.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $110.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 billion to $111.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $114.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $115.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.14 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

