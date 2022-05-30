TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.44.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

About TAT Technologies (Get Rating)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.