TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.44.
