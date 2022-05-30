Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Down 26.9% in May

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TTCM stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Tautachrome has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc, an early-stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. The company is also involved in KlickZie ARknet technology; KlickZie's blockchain trading currency ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery businesses.

