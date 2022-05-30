TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Update

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSPQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,438,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. 615,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,187. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

