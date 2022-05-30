TD Securities Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.19.

TSE NA traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,594. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.78. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.71 and a 1-year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

