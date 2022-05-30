Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Short Interest Update

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 27,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 221,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

