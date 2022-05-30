Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 37.1% in May

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.51) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

