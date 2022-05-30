Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Guess’, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GES. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

