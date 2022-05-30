TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,888 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $22,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.30. 4,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

