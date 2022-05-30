TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.
TIXT opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
