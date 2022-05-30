TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

TIXT opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after buying an additional 117,456 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

