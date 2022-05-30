Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:TEX opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

