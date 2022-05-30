Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TX opened at $44.77 on Monday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

