TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Critical Review

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 244.14%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.24 $3.11 million N/A N/A Shineco $3.02 million 6.25 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

