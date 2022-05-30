TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Financial Analysis

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Shineco alerts:

This table compares Shineco and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Shineco and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 6.25 -$31.44 million N/A N/A TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.24 $3.11 million N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shineco and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89

TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 244.14%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Shineco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.