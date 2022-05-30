Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

