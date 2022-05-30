Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.