Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.8 days.

TOIPF stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

About Thai Oil Public (Get Rating)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.