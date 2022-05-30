Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.8 days.
TOIPF stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.
About Thai Oil Public (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Oil Public (TOIPF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.