The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 632,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

