The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $14,570,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

