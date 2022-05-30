The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 392,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $848,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

