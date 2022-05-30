The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the April 30th total of 172,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FLIC opened at $18.67 on Monday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.51.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

