The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.83. 2,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,210. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,060,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

