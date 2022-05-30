The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €940.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €940.00 ($1,000.00) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($638.30) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($819.15) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

