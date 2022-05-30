The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. 207,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,348. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $436,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 26.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $396,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.