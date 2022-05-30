The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. 207,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,348. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $436,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 26.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $396,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PPL (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
