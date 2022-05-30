The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 28,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

