The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $543.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.13 and a beta of 2.41. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 112,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 67,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

