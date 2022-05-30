The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Real Good Food in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

RGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Good Food presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

