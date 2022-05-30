The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The company has a market cap of $939.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

