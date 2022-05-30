The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.85. 1,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

