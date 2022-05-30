The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TD opened at $75.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.