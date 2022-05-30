The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $75.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.