The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Brokerages expect that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $21.03 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Valens stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.