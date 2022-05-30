Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 957,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $98.75. 34,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.