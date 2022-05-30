Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.
TWKS stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $34.43.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
