Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thoughtworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $17.58 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after buying an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 84.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 269,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $3,879,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,797 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

