thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.6 days.

TYEKF stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

