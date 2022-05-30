thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.6 days.
TYEKF stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TYEKF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.