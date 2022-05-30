thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €9.40 ($10.00) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.72) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.58 ($14.45).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $€8.50 ($9.04) on Monday. 2,856,913 shares of the stock traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($22.02) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($28.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.59 and a 200-day moving average of €8.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

