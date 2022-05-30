thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.40 ($10.00) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($14.10) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.72) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.58 ($14.45).

Shares of TKA stock remained flat at $€8.50 ($9.04) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,913 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.02) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($28.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.79.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

