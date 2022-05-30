Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.4 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.15 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
