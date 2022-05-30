Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Acquires 65 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £136.50 ($171.76).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £138.62 ($174.43).

MAB traded up GBX 1.64 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 213.44 ($2.69). 452,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,352. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.60 ($4.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 325.83 ($4.10).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

