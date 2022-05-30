TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TISNF stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. TIS has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

Get TIS alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.