TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TISNF stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. TIS has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.
