Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of TMDI opened at $0.50 on Monday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Medical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan Medical by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Medical by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

