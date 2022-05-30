Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of TMDI opened at $0.50 on Monday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.81.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
