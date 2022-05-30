TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,056. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

