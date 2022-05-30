Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 235.00 to 225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

