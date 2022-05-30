Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOPCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

