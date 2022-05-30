Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Buys £55,000 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg bought 50,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($69,208.51).
Triad Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.93. The company has a market cap of £23.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Triad Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.27).
