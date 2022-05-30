Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $286,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $92,779,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $86,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

