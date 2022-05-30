Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 37.4% in May

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 65,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TMQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,631. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

